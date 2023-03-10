Emvie Awards lined up for tomorrow (Mar 10)

09 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

The Advertising Club is getting set for the 2022 edition of the Emvies with over 1469 entries received, which is the highest ever in the history of the event. The Emvies are scheduled to be held in Mumbai on March 10.

Said Partha Sinha, President Times of India group and President of The Advertising Club: “I have always called Emvie ‘the Oscar of media award’ and over the years it has been doing justice to that reputation. The quality of work, the presentations, and the energy around the whole event are improving every year. It is a world-class platform today and is owned equally by the media, marketing, and advertising fraternities. It is a burning example of our overall theme of excellence.”

Added Aditya Swamy, Chairperson, Emvie Committee: “This year we have a record number of entries and that is a reflection of the high quality of work our industry produces and it’s our privilege at the Ad Club to celebrate the best of the best at our favourite awards show – The Emvies.”