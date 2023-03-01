Django Digital bags Zillionaire mandate

01 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Django Digital has added Zillionaire, a high-end fashion jewellery brand, to its clientele. The agency will now manage the brand’s performance marketing and content creation mandate.

The jewellery brand, supported by entrepreneur Anupam Mittal, targets millennials and Gen-Z customers along with having a strong client base consisting of renowned rappers like Divine, MC Stan and celebrities like Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar.

On collaborating with the agency, Aditya Fatehpuria, Co-founder at Zillionaire, said: “We’re elated to associate with Django Digital for leading our media mandate, especially because of the synergy that we build together as one team trying to provide high-end fashion jewellery to its target consumers. An amalgamation of product expertise from us combined with the marketing expertise from the agency is surely going to bring something fruitful to the table.”

Added Vivek Shah, Partner and Performance Marketing Lead said, “It has been a delight partnering with the inspiring young duo who’ve created a high-end profitable fashion jewellery business applauded by the viewers pan-India on national television. We’ve thoughtfully devised a media plan helping the brand escalate from here onwards and are super stoked to join hands with them in this exciting journey.”