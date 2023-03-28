DDB Mudra brings onboard Saad Khan

28 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

DDB Mudra brings onboard Saad Khan as President and Managing Partner – Growth & Strategy. He will lead business and build on strategic capabilities for the West region of the Group.

Commenting on the new appointment, Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group said: “For us, strategic thinking and creativity aren’t departmental functions. We’ve always believed our core to be great creativity built on strong thinking. And Saad embodies the same and will strengthen this belief; not just in the kind of work that we do, but in the conversations we have.”