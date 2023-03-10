Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | When you see an ad around Women’s Day, what’s your first response: “good work” or “yet another case of tokenism”?

09 Mar,2023

Yet another question that’s a tad tricky, but not so for our Wizard with Words. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the March 9 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. When you see an ad around Women’s Day, what’s your first response: “good work” or “yet another case of tokenism”?

A. I know that you have a reason to ask this question: while we celebrate Women’s Day with all the appropriate and inspiring buzz, the empirical happenings at the ground level throughout the country and perhaps the globe are quite contrary to the sprits of the special day. We should actually celebrate it every day of the year with the same ethos and conviction. An age-old gender bias in different strata of society, both economic and social levels, has been prevalent from eons and it can’t evaporate overnight or by celebrating one day in a year. Besides, what we see as statements in various media vehicles or social media handles or advertisements, eulogising women on International Women’s Day, may not be even known to the occupiers of the bottom end of the pyramid of society.

Having said that, I would hasten to add that some beginning is important for any major societal transformation. I am optimistic that someday the light of awareness would gain momentum and the disparity and discrimination among genders would blur and we would celebrate the rise of an equitable and just society. When I watch a WPL match or women getting entry and excelling in traditional male-dominated domains, I feel optimistic about the future. On that day, your apprehension of tokenism through celebration of a day, needn’t arise.