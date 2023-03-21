Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Was reading somewhere that a combination of experimentation, econometrics and short-term digital attribution has been referred to as the ‘golden trinity’ when it comes to measuring marketing effectiveness. Do you agree?

21 Mar,2023

Like yesterday on academics, every few months, we ask our Wizard with Words a question around marketing theory. Here’s the response from Dr Bhaskar Das in the March 21 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A. Both measurement and golden trinity as a concept have been there for quite sometime albeit they are practised differently by CMOs and different sectors. Now the question is what are you going to measure. There are so many activities which are measured by the marketers where the golden trinity can be applied with precision. But it is not just about quantitative. Even qualitative and psychographic parameters are applied in many cases to arrive at a measurement matrix. There is no problem with golden trinity, but there have to be horses for the courses and one can’t apply the same thing everywhere without application of the mind. It can prove to be dysfunctional. Having said that, if one combines science with arts, it’s quite possible that one can get an optimal measurability matrix.