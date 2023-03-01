Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Twitter Blue has taken off in India. Do you think it’s worthwhile to pay Rs 6800 per year to get the blue tick?

A. According to me, I am sure no one is being forced to pay unless the VFM is in sync with consumer’s value perception. Secondly, a lot has been written and talked about the advantages and disadvantages of the verification process, its possible credibility tag and badge value, specially for elites in various fields. Thirdly, if Twitter Blue gains traction/ acceptance in India (at least at a reasonable critical mass level), it could potentially be a source for organisations in targeting prospects in a cost-effective way (I can’t help thinking about business model for any media platform). This might, in turn, result in various innovative collaborative alliances, as it happens in case of other social media platforms, for shoring up the sagging financial fortune of Twitter globally. Having said that, it is needless to say that the advertisers would also evaluate the ROI of such partnerships/ alliances.

The monetisation model managed through steps like charging like Twitter Blue appears to me a step towards a hybrid model, where SVOD and AVOD would co- exist simultaneously, albeit at differential ratios, depending on how the platform delivers experience to various stakeholders. From the above (seeing the impact of Twitter Blue in India) , it seems the initiative would be a success in India.

These are early days of Twitter’s new avatar and I am sure the picture would be clearer in the coming days in terms cost- benefit ratio of Twitter Blue in Indian market.