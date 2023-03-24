Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | There are various types of blessings you hear… Aayushmaan Bhavah, Kirtimaan Bhava, Vijayi Bhavah. What kind of ‘blessing’ would you given an A&M professional?

Okay, okay, before you say ‘what an #@$@# question’, rememember, it’s a Friday. And the second-last Friday of the financial year. But we’re sure you’re dying to read the answer by Dr Bhaskar Das in the March 24 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. There are various types of blessings you hear in Indian mythology… Aayushmaan Bhavah, Kirtimaan Bhava, Vijayi Bhavah. What kind of ‘blessing’ would you given an A&M professional

A. Atmanirbhar Bhavo, Mrityunjayi Bhavo (meaning be self-sufficient, be deathless, that is, perpetually obsolescence-free).