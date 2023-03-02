Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | One can see a broadcaster who hasn’t got digital rights of a sporting event deselling digital. One also hears of some print majors doing the same for digital. What’s your view? Are legacy players scared of advertisers deserting them?

Q. One can see a broadcaster who hasn’t got digital rights of a sporting event deselling digital. One also hears of some print majors doing the same for digital. What’s your view on this practice? Are our legacy players scared of advertisers deserting them?

A. In a hyper-competitive marketplace, competition-bashing is considered to be a normal practice. But media experts might consider the behaviour to be myopic and distracting. Fundamentally, advertisers are rational enough to decide what works for them to advance their marketing and business interests, irrespective of claims and counter-claims of the owners of various delivery formats. Those claims would not also stultify the growth of accelerated technology or evolution of consumer behaviour of various demographic cohorts. Hence, one needs to concentrate on their audience as access point and their engagement with their respective formats of delivery. In a platform agnostic/ omnichannel media planning and buying environment, a media company doesn’t lose business to a competitor, but to their inability to deliver an advertiser’s addressable market in a cost-effective manner. Getting paranoid is no solution or tomtoming the superiority of one medium over another cannot be a survival model in a complementary media environment.