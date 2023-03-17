Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It was March 15 yesterday, and if we were to say ‘Beware the Ides of March’, what would we be referring to in A&M&E?

Q. It was March 15 yesterday, and if we were to say ‘Beware the Ides of March’, what would we be referring to in A&M&E?

A.The Ides of March falls on March 15 and it was the day in 44BC when Roman leader Julius Caesar was assassinated. Now the date may have been unlucky for Caesar, but how many gruesome/ unfortunate incidents have happened on that day. It’s said to be the day when one may have pay back one’s debts. But that, as we know, can happen any day to all of us. Let’s take A&M. The level of competition and complexities has gone up and the Ides can happen anytime. Accounts can go for a pitch, there could be realignment of resources. Annual adspend contracts may be suspended. Mind you, what’s bad fortune for someone, may be good news for some…