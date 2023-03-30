Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | From among the emerging stars in Indian cricket, who would you like to see endorsing more brands?

We wanted him to name names, which he did. And given that he is such a huge follower of the game, he also offered the requirement from a cricketer to be a big name in the endorsement circuit. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das’s response to our question in the March 29 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. From among the emerging stars in Indian cricket, who would you like to see endorsing more brands?

A. Come to think of it, I don’t see any immediate prospect beyond Shubnam Gill, Hardik Pandya (the latter has good histrionic skill also which Gill lacks to some extent at present). Consistency, in whichever area—be it in batting, bowling or strategy— no name comes up in my mind beyond MSD, Virat and Sachin Tendulkar who are very dominant faces. They have monopolised the celebrity endorsement market. Incidentally, I am not suggesting any cartel from their end. They have earned it as they have consistently shown their class. It is quite surprising that out of the three names I mentioned, two have retired some time back. Hence Gill and Hardik have to remain consistent in their batting, and wear the all-rounder tag as an aspirational skill for the youth, before becoming a rising star in the endorsement market. And I am not referring to their form (true for other players too) in IPL. I am referring to their form when they represent India in all formats of the game. The core principle of any brand endorsement (you and our readers know it well) is that the endorser must have aspirational value in achieving pinnacle of success in their field and enjoy high degree of public trust to ensure a positive rub-off on the Brand they endorse.