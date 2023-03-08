Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Do you think that while recruiting, the creative/ writing/ editing teams in media must be truly representative: people from all strata, parents, divorcees, etc etc. That this will ensure content is more inclusive?

08 Mar,2023

Q. Do you think that while recruiting, the creative/ writing/ editing teams in media must be truly representative: people from all strata, parents, divorcees, etc etc. That this will ensure content is more inclusive?

A. Ideally inclusivity presupposes that all the categories of the population need to be included as a proof of moving beyond platitudes. However, the concerned categories of the population need to be appropriately skilled to cater to the organisational need of the recruiting company. The other route could be to recruit them with some basic intelligence and train them for a specific role, through a combination of structured modules of training and on-the-job exposure. If we want inclusivity to be real and move beyond lip service and wishlists, organisations have to walk the talk in the same way as I proposed (other routes can also be explored , so long the end objects met). It would a long journey, but it would be worth it and it would open up new sources of talent acquisition.