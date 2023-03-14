Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Dentsu has finally found a CEO for India in a person who is not from within Dentsu or from Indian A&M? What does this speak of the talent that exists in our media ecosystem?

A. You sure have a penchant for digging up a controversy when there’s possibly none. I have heard that Dentsu did look around extensively for someone to occupy the top job for South Asia, and I am sure they were looking for someone to fit their requirements and not necessarily gladden our hearts by choosing someone from within the current A&M ecosystem.

Would it be right for one to ask why the World Bank chose an Indian as its leader? Or why did Microsoft, Google and several other global giants choose Indians?

We may have not had non-A&M CEOs in advertising agencies, but several FMCG seniors have been successful captains of broadcast and news media companies. Harsha Razdan has all the makings of being a gamechanger. This is no commentary on talent in our media world. The world is changing, the requirements require a different mindset and Harsha could provide be the man to rule the New World.

In fact, an outside industryperson can also offer a new perspective and generate a new lens to evaluate emerging challenges for a business and for an organisation. Cross-pollination of ideas can leverage intersectionality of wisdom.