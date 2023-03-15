Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | As an observer of Dentsu and the Indian marketing services sector at large, what would you expect the new India CEO to achieve? Or cleanse?

15 Mar,2023

Yet another question on the new Dentsu South Asia CEO. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the March 15 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. As an observer of Dentsu and the Indian marketing services sector at large, what would you expect the new India CEO to achieve? Or cleanse?

A. Very simply, not just the new South Asia CEO of Dentsu, but CEOs at global and in the Indian advertising and media ecosystem needs to brace themselves for the new reality of any service-oriented business. That is: to embrace technology in every area of its operations, be it data, domain-neutral knowledge, pattern recognition, design thinking and upskilling of internal talents et al. In short, he has to take proactive steps that can future-proof an agency in an ever-evolving marketscape.

I am sure that the new CEO will steer the Dentsu group through these interesting times. For someone with a pedigree as rich as Harsha’s, this should be smooth sailing. As a marketer, I am sure, he would’ve wet his feet in various scenarios and in a consulting firm he would’ve taken a detached, considered view on business.

I am quite bullish about the possibilities.