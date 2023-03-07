Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | An unfair question: are you watching WPL with as much earnestness as you would watch IPL. Please give reasons for your answer

06 Mar,2023

Q. It’s an unfair question, we know. Are you watching WPL with as much earnestness as you would watch IPL. Please give reasons for your answer

A. Your question isn’t unfair at all. In fact, it’s fair and I loved it. For your information, I have been watching the women’s T20 World Cup matches and saw how our players played so well with Pakistan and I felt the same level of excitement as the Men’s World Cup contest with Pakistan. We lost to Australia, unfortunately. But I was deeply impressed by the commitment of all the players. And I am confident that with the WPL, our bench strength of skilled players would go up significantly.

But most importantly, WPL would create a new level of empowerment and confidence amongst women about economic and cultural freedom. In both these counts, women have been suppressed for ages. I am excited that WPL would be the harbinger of women’s liberation not only in India but would also be an example for the rest of the world to emulate.