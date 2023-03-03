Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | According to TRAI’s annual report, India’s internet subscriber base dropping 50 lakh subscribers in FY 2021-22. The telecom industry’s overall base too went south y-o-y. Reason for worry?

Now this isn’t a regular A&M industry-centric question we ask. But it concerns all of us. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the March 3 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. According to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) annual report, the internet subscriber base in the country stood at 824.8 million, as of March 31, 2022. The number denotes a decline of nearly 0.5 million subscribers in FY22. As per the report, the telecom industry’s overall subscriber base decreased by 34.27 million y-o-y. Reason for worry?

A. When a report on internet subscriber base indicates a decline, it may not be an indication of its directional permanency or even a reconfiguration through inter-category migration of media consumption. A one-off blip in the growth curve of digital medium can’t alter the trend of an inexorable reality..