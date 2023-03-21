Dabur unveils black toothpaste for white teeth

21 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Dabur Herb’l Charcoal Toothpaste has launched a first brand campaign. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, it targets millennials and Gen Z for unconventional way of getting sparkling white teeth using black toothpaste.

Binit Kumar, Category Head – Oral Care, Dabur India Limited said: “Dabur Herb’l Charcoal is completely new addition to the portfolio and we felt that since it’s a paste for the new age consumers we should have some fun with the communication so that it makes the point as well as connects with the audience. What we had at the end was a commercial which we hope breaks the norms and gets a bright smile on the consumer’s face, though it not being a white toothpaste.”

Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India (North) added, “The legacy of Dabur is celebrated across the country and this campaign for Dabur Herb’l Charcoal Toothpaste is a testament to the progressive nature of the brand. The new #BlackForWhite concept challenges the conventional approach to advertise a toothpaste. The aim was to disrupt the stereotype and make a black toothpaste the new normal for youngsters.”