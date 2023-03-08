Criteo acquires Brandcrush to accelerate offline retail media solutions

08 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Criteo, the commerce media company, acquires Brandcrush, an Australia-based company whose platform enables the buying and selling of omnichannel retail media, including offline media channels. With this acquisition, Criteo will be able to provide a holistic omnichannel monetization solution globally for retailers to manage their entire media inventory across both ecommerce and physical retail while enabling brands and agencies to seamlessly discover and purchase omnichannel media from leading retailers. Additionally, the acquisition expands Criteo’s client footprint and capabilities in the rapidly growing Asia-Pacific retail media market, strengthening Criteo’s global leadership in retail media.

Said Sherry Smith, General Manager of Global Enterprise at Criteo: “As marketers continue to invest in retail media, offline is emerging as the new frontier – and brands and agencies must be able to effectively plan, execute, and measure their campaigns in an integrated way. Brandcrush directly addresses the current market need for consolidated offline and online advertising management, and our combined solutions will make omnichannel retail media strategies a reality, empowering retailers to own their entire retail media ecosystems.”