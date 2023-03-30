Columbia Pacific Communities debuts its sonic identity

29 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Columbia Pacific Communities (CPC), operator of senior living communities, has launched its sonic identity. Sonic branding is one of the new trends that brands are adopting, which uses music to establish a distinctive brand identity. Similar to a visual identity, the sonic identity includes a MOGO (musical logo) which is the core element to support the extension of the brand.

Speaking on the occasion, Piali Dasgupta, Senior Vice President – Marketing, Columbia Pacific Communities said: “Sound is considered one of the most important senses by scientists, second only to sight. In the age of digital technology, sound and visuals are equally important to a brand’s identity and awareness. The sonic identity of Columbia Pacific Communities makes use of sound technology to elicit the desired persona, characteristics, and sentiments of the brand. Together with BrandMusiq, which is recognised as a pioneer in the industry for designing unique sonic identities, CPC produced a zone of sound that was motivated by our approach to community living with harmony, honesty, and transparency. Our basic values of care, empathy, and compassion, as well as the representation of the brand’s core concept of positive ageing, are the key components that have been incorporated into the sonic identity. The importance of a strong sonic identity in creating a brand that is easily recognisable, memorable, and builds a lasting connect with its consumers, is undeniable.”

Rajeev Raja, founder and soundsmith, BrandMusiq, added: “BrandMusiq is thrilled to have created the sonic identity for Columbia Pacific Communities. CPC’s promise of ‘positive ageing’ mirrors BrandMusiq’s emotions of ’empathy and care’ with optimism acting as a balance. We created the MOGO® based on the master sound or MOGOSCAPE®. We combined several Indian ragas and scales to compose the brand’s sonic identity. The tune used is Raag Tilak Kamod in one portion, highlighting the brand’s empathetic and affectionate demeanour, and Raag Desh in another, reflecting Indian values and tradition of caring for the elderly.”