CJI DY Chandrachud to give away Ramnath Goenka Awards

21 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

The Indian Express Group will host the 16th edition of the Ramnath Goenka Awards for Excellence in Journalism on March 22nd in Delhi. The ceremony will be graced by Dr. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, the Chief Justice of India, as the Chief Guest.

Viveck Goenka, Chairman & MD of the Indian Express Group, said: “The Ramnath Goenka Awards for Excellence in Journalism are intended to preserve the credibility of media reporting and encourage public trust in the media. The awards pay tribute to journalists who exhibit the highest standards of their profession, even in the face of political or economic pressures. This year’s ceremony will felicitate the winners of both 2019 and 2020, as the winners for 2019 were announced digitally due to the pandemic.”

The jury for the 2019 awards included Justice B.N. Srikrishna, jurist and former judge of the Supreme Court of India; Tom Goldstein, professor and dean of the Jindal School of Journalism and Communications at O.P. Jindal Global University; Dr. SY Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India; and Pamela Philipose, journalist and senior fellow at the Indian Council for Social Science Research. The jury for the 2020 awards included Justice B.N. Srikrishna, jurist and former judge of the Supreme Court of India; Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, founding dean of Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) and director of the International Institute for Higher Education Research & Capacity Building (IIHEd); Dr. SY Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India; and K.G. Suresh, Vice Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Bhopal.