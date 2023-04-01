Ceat launches SUV tyre campaign

31 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Ceat Ltd tyre manufacturer launched its new TVC for its four-wheeler SUV tyre range. The TVC features Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill. With the forthcoming cricket season, the three cricketers are all set to spread the message and highlight the importance of having good SUV tyres that can handle speed as well as offer a superior grip. The new TVC conceptualised is Ogilvy.

Speaking on the campaign, Lakshmi Narayanan B, Chief Marketing Officer – CEAT Limited said: “It’s the cricket season and CEAT is thrilled to get 3 of India’s top cricketers – Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill in ‘never seen before’ avatars. CEAT’s wide range of SUV tyres have a unique capability to provide both speed and control while delivering on its promise of safety and comfort. Our range of offerings, which include SportDrive SUV, CrossDrive SUV and SecuraDrive SUV address a wide range of on-road and off-road requirements.”

Rohit Joseph , Senior Creative Director, Ogilvy adds: “In general, creatives are a little vary of sportsmen, when it comes to performing in front of camera. Scripts are watered down, roles are pruned, lines shortened or a ‘propah’ actor is built in for heavy lifting. But this time around, with CEAT’s conviction, the team got the confidence to go beyond the norm. We had three star players, acting out of their skin (and such a commendable job), in a duration strait-jacket of 20 seconds, segueing into tyre story, effortlessly. We are quite thrilled with the result, and awaiting all the brand love this one will garner in coming days.”