Buffalo Soldiers wins mandate for NLB Services

28 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

NLB Services, a global technology and digital talent solutions provider, has re-appointed Buffalo Soldiers, a new-age advertising agency to launch their second diversity campaign – #BridgeTheGap. The agency will manage the strategic planning, social media amplification and management, campaign launch and creative execution.

Said Ashima Kakar, Head – Marketing, NLB Services: “In 2022, we achieved a reach of 10 million women in STEM in India across social media channels and affiliate networks. The endeavor from the onset has been to build a platform uniquely for women and thus influence a more diverse workforce in STEM. I congratulate the Buffalo Soldiers team for being true partners on the campaign and beyond. I am optimistic that this year too we will set new benchmarks.”

Added Sumon K Chakrabarti, Co-Founder & CEO of Buffalo Soldiers: “Our partnership with NLB Services is one of the most exciting in our B2B journey, because we work with a bold marketing team which is breaking every cliched approach in the sector. We are super excited to deliver another award-winning campaign.”

The #BridgeTheGap campaign has been launched with a hackathon announcement targeted towards women IT professionals for the second consecutive year. Like last year, where more than 2500 women in technology participated, NTT DATA and NLB Services aim to bridge the women’s participation gap in the IT sector. The month-long hackathon will be hosted from March 08, 2023, to April 16, 2023 and will offer women tech professionals a platform to showcase their skills through a series of challenges. The hackathon has been conceptualized in line with this year’s theme of International Women’s Day – #EmbraceEquity.