Born Hi partners with London School of Business Singapore

By Our Staff
Born Hi Digital, an integrated digital marketing agency, has been awarded the digital mandate for London School of Business Singapore, a renowned global business school in Singapore. The aim of this partnership is to increase London School of Business and Finance( LSBF) Singapore & LSBFx’s visibility and awareness among potential students and other stakeholders.
As part of the digital mandate, Born Hi will develop and execute an integrated digital marketing strategy for LSBF Singapore & LSBFx. This includes social media marketing, email marketing, content marketing, and performance marketing. The primary goal of the partnership is to establish a foothold of LSBFx, an online vertical of LSBF Singapore in India & SEA markets, with courses like online MBA, DBA and other courses in partnership with top universities across the globe.
Said Sandeep Sreekumar, Vice – President, Born Hi: “We are delighted to partner with London School of Business and Finance Singapore on this exciting digital mandate. Our digital marketing expertise, coupled with LSBF’s reputation as a top business school, will help us create and execute a successful digital marketing strategy that meets their unique needs.”