Born hi bags digital mandate of CBRE

06 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

BORN HI, an integrated digital marketing agency has been chosen by CBRE Group, Inc, the leading commercial real estate services and investment firm, to handle its digital marketing mandate.

Said Raka Khashu, Head, Marketing & Communications – India, Middle East, South East Asia and North Africa, CBRE: “At CBRE, we aim to further strengthen our India-centric digital presence while conforming to CBRE global guidelines. We hope to drive innovative and disruptive campaigns for our brand with Born Hi.”

Commenting on the partnership, Sandeep Sreekumar, Vice – President, Borni Hi, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with CBRE on this digital mandate. We believe that our expertise in digital marketing, combined with CBRE’s vast experience and reputation in the real estate industry, will enable us to create a powerful digital strategy that drives results and delivers value to CBRE’s customers and stakeholders.”