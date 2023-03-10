Blue Buzz bags PR mandate for Serene Envirotech

09 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Blue Buzz, marketing agency, has been awarded the Public Relations mandate for Serene Envirotech Solutions, active in the field of preventive healthcare and wellness.

Commenting on this achievement, Dr. Babu Sudhakar, Chairman, and Managing Director of Serene Envirotech Solutions Pvt. Ltd said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Blue Buzz. Over the past year, with their expertise and creative understanding they have helped us build our brand narrative and establish ourselves as a thought leader in the field of preventive healthcare and wellness. We look forward to their continued support in the coming year.”

Neha K Bisht, Founder and CEO, Blue Buzz, added: “We are thrilled to be working with Serene Envirotech for another year. Our team is excited to leverage their expertise in the field of preventive healthcare and wellness, and create compelling stories that highlight their commitment to making the world a better place. We thank Serene Envirotech for their continued trust in our capabilities.”