Bitbns unveils new identity as BNS

21 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Bitbns – cryptocurrency exchange, has rebranded itself as BNS. The revamped brand pledges to offer customers a smooth and user-centric experience and present a more comprehensive outlook on cryptocurrencies.

Gaurav Dahake, Founder & CEO, BNS said: “ The primary reason for rebranding Bitbns to BNS is to present a more holistic view on crypto as BNS can stand for multiple things such as blockchain n scalability, bitcoin n stablecoins, blockchain n smartcontracts, and so on. It encompasses the entire spectrum of what can be achieved through blockchain, which will help make our lives much simpler. Our aim is to contribute our efforts to drive further adoption around blockchain, thus providing a much broader, holistic, and global view of growing the Web3 ecosystem.”