BBH India appoints Parixit Bhattacharya as CCO

02 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

BBH India, part of the Publicis Group, has announced the appointment of Parixit Bhattacharya as Chief Creative Officer. He joins BBH from TBWA\ India where he was Managing Partner – creative.

Speaking about the announcement Dheeraj Sinha, Chairman, BBH India said: “We are very excited to welcome Parixit as part of the BBH India leadership team. Parixit is a modern creative thinker and his work speaks for itself. His passion for delivering transformational work powered by creativity and his leadership skills made him perfect choice to take helm of the agency’s creative product. I look forward to working together and chart the next phase of BBH India’s success story, taking the BBH black sheep and zag philosophy to newer heights.”

Speaking about his appointment, Bhattacharya added “I have pretty much manifested this gig. So, I will do my best and a half to build on the virtues of BBH India and add what’s needed to become a prolific creative company. I look forward to making a place of fun that creates objects of desire in all mediums relevant to our audiences and brands. I am incredibly energised to work with the incisive and purposeful Dheeraj (who also cracks me up every time I speak to him) and the rest of the leadership team made up of astute practitioners of advertising including the immensely wise Himanshu. I begin at BBH with love, reverence, and a sense of magic. Let’s go team!”