Announcing the 2023 MxMIndia Mediaperson of the Year

20 Mar,2023

By A Correspondent

We are still in March, but on the basis of suggestions received, we are announcing the 2023 MxMIndia Mediaperson of the Year. The award will be announced in December this year.

As our readers are aware, over the last few years, the MxMIndia Mediaperson of the Year has earned the reputation of being the most credible barometer of the highest performer(s) in the fields of advertising, media and marketing in India in a calendar year.

Realising that many award shows are held at the end of the year and hence there is a tendency to only recall and accord importance to those who make an impact in the latter part of the year. MxMIndia instituted a process where we reviewed people and entities through the year by having periodic reviews and compiling the various high performers at the end of every quarter. We didn’t do that too often last year, but this we did.

Hence this announcement as we get closer to the end of March, 2023

If you have a suggestion of who are the people in media and advertising who have done phenomenally well in the first three months of the year, please mail us at pradyuman [at] mxmindia.com.

We will not reveal your identity, and save your suggestion/nomination carefully.