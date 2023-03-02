Aegon Life partners Havas CX India for innovation

02 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Aegon Life Insurance has launched a campaign for its flagship term product, iTerm Prime. The campaign, dubbed ‘iTerm Toh Tension Khatam’ is a print ad that comes to life on mobile and sings for its audience.

Conceptualised by Havas CX India, the tension-free campaign reinforces the brand’s commitment to making every household financially secure.

Talking about the campaign, Akhil Almeida, Head of Marketing, at Aegon Life Insurance, said: “iTerm Prime makes life insurance accessible to Emerging India – the aspirational class who needs insurance but does not have the documents that are required by legacy insurance companies. It removes a lot of barriers that stand in the way of consumers getting adequate financial protection. iTerm Prime is easy to buy, affordable, requires zero documentation, and can be tailored to suit a consumer’s needs.

With this latest innovation, we’re now resetting expectations for what traditional media can achieve. Not only is it building salience and trust, but it’s showcasing the product in a way that benefits the customer. A person viewing this ad doesn’t need to download an extensive brochure or get spammed by unwanted sales calls. They can make the decision right then and there – and secure their loved ones in a jiffy.”

On the campaign launch, Prashant Tekwani, Managing Partner, Havas CX India, said, “Life Insurance in the mind of the consumer is very confusing, and the brands and the terms and conditions don’t help much. When we partnered with Aegon Life, we fell in love with the approach of being “Easy and Honest”, and this innovation and campaign is an attempt towards the brand’s philosophy. When we first heard about the product and the inspiration behind its design for “Emerging India”, we wanted to go beyond the idea of a simple print ad. Print is an important medium in the consumer journey for the product, and when it is blended with innovative technology, the result makes you sit up and take notice. We created the interactive print ad to talk about the product and give consumers an experience that brings it to life, keeping in mind the product and its benefits for the self-employed segment of India. We are proud to make this idea come to life with Aegon Life.”