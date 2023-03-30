Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund launches campaign

29 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund launches ad campaign to honour their mutual fund partners (MFP). The three-minute film #AapkeSapnoKeSarthi, recognises the dedication of their partners towards making investing an effortless experience for investors.

The campaign is directed by Prateek Pendharkar under the creative guidance of Lakshyya Sharma who is a Creative Head with Zero Followers.

Balasubramanian, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd., said: “Our mutual fund partners have been the driving force behind our company’s success for many years. Their unwavering commitment to our investors and their expertise in navigating challenging market conditions have been crucial in creating long-term value for our customers. We are incredibly grateful for their exceptional services, and we recognise the significant role they play in shaping the growth and development of the mutual fund industry. With our latest campaign, #AapkeSapnoKeSarthi, we hope to showcase the dedication and commitment of our partners and highlight their role as trusted companions in our investors’ financial journeys.”

Commenting on the ad campaign, Vaibhav Somani, CBO and COO Zero Followers, added: “Creating a campaign that celebrates the unwavering commitment of mutual fund partners towards making investing an effortless experience for investors was a challenging yet fulfilling experience for our team.”