Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance unveils new campaign

08 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI) unveils a new campaign to showcase its recently launched “industry-first” product, ABSLI Nishchit Aayush Plan, a non-linked non-participating individual savings life insurance plan, that provides guaranteed income from the 1st policy anniversary (month/year).

Speaking on this initiative, Kamlesh Rao, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, said: “At ABSLI, our focus is to help our customers with cutting-edge life insurance solutions that provide guaranteed income that too, immediately. It is an excellent investment opportunity that offers an optimal blend of protection and growth, providing peace of mind for you and your family. The #IsseZarooriKuchBhiNahi campaign perfectly aligns to ABSLI’s vision of revolutionising the way guaranteed savings income plan category operates and the blend of awareness and humour will spread a positive message by instilling inquisitiveness about newer & better investment avenues in the minds of viewers.”