Aditya Birla Finance unveils a new campaign

17 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Aditya Birla Finance Ltd (ABFL), the lending subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., has rolled out its new campaign – ‘Zaroorat ke waqt pe zaroorat ka paisa’. The integrated marketing campaign highlights a gamut of loan offerings provided by ABFL and positions it as the right financing partner for all the financing needs of consumers, be it SME Loans, Loan Against Property, Business Loans, Personal Loans etc.

Commenting on the launch, Rakesh Singh, Aditya Birla Finance Ltd., said: “At Aditya Birla Finance Ltd., customer centricity has always been at the core of our brand philosophy and operations. We constantly strive to ensure that our solutions enable a smooth financing journey for our customers. Through this integrated campaign, we aim to reaffirm that ABFL is committed towards understanding and fulfilling customers’ needs for urgent funds in a timely manner. We assure customers that we are the financing partner they can count on for quick and hassle-free loan disbursals to fulfil their needs and aspirations.”