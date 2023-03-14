Adfactors PR wins PRPCL cricket tournament

14 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Adfactors United, the Cricket team of India’s largest PR consultancy firm, emerged winners of the Public Relations’ Premier Cricket League (PRPCL) 2023, West Edition, organized by the Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI).

In the first match of the tournament, Adfactors United set a new record in the history of PRPCL, by scoring 131 runs in just six overs. The team entered finals with a positive net run rate of +4.77 and also, maintained the highest net run rate throughout the tournament with a difference of +2.

Commenting on the win, Nijay N. Nair, CEO, Adfactors PR, said: “For us, sports is very deeply integrated into the cultural fabric of Adfactors PR. Be it our internal development programs or our representation in all industry-level competitions, we take the sportsperson spirit seriously. To bring the trophy home fills our hearts with pride and joy. We will continue to support our people to pursue sports just as they pursue work – with focused effort, love, and perseverance.”