ABP, Telegraph & Cadbury get together for Season 3 of Folk Music edition

14 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Cadbury Dairy Milk, in association with Anandabazar Patrika and The Telegraph is back with the third season of Cadbury Dairy Milk Gaane Mishti that highlights folk fusion songs sung by the leading artists of Bengal.

Notes a communique: “In an initiative to recognise their efforts, the platform will be also seen appreciating the karigars (creators) of the mishtis under the coinage – Humans of Mishti. Working with passion for years, these karigars and their family members have been instrumental in the process of creation of a variety of mishtis. Humans of Mishti will recognise their contribution to the trade and award them with a token of appreciation. The six-week programme will culminate with a two-day Mishti Mela (Carnival) around the first weekend of April where the artists associated with the campaign will perform live for the audiences on both days. Along with the performances, the consumers would also get a chance to indulge in savouring mishtis from the participating brands.”