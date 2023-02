Zivame launches new brand campaign

01 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Zivame intimate wear announces the launch of its new brand campaign. In #WearYourConfidence film made by Leo Burnett, it encourages women to confidently seize the day. The core insight behind the campaign is that confidence is needed in every aspect of our lives, in our every day. And the right intimate wear designed for your body, empowers you to confidently take on any day.

Lavanya Pachisia COO of Zivame, said: “Our campaign celebrates every Indian women and her diverse everydays, from the mundane to the special, and how with the right intimate wear by her side, she can put her most confident foot forward.”

Sonal Chhajerh, Group Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett, Mumbai, added: “The right intimate wear can give women the confidence to take on any day. The campaign brings alive how each day brings the need for a different kind of confidence, and there is a Zivame for her every need.”