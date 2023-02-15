Zee5 marks its fifth brand anniversary

15 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

ZEE5 marks its fifth brand anniversary. It is celebrating the occasion with a week-long campaign in India titled ‘5xThankYou’ from 13th to 19th February, featuring exciting offers on annual plans, Indian and international blockbusters and exclusive titles.

Sharing his views on the milestone, Amit Goenka, President – Digital Businesses & Platforms, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) said: “ZEE5 was launched five years back with a vision to take Zee into its next phase of growth through leveraging the rapidly growing digital ecosystem to bring audiences extensive content choices and enhanced viewing experiences across screens. Today, I am happy to see ZEE5 emerge as India’s largest homegrown multilingual platform and the leading global platform for South Asian content representing the rich linguistic and cultural diversity of the region to the world. The journey has been enthralling with many learnings as we strengthened our presence across international and local markets in the last few years, and our teams have a lot to be proud of. The appetite for digital content with advancements in emerging technologies has catapulted the demand for OTT content, paving the way for us to step into our next phase of growth with a robust content-led digital-first strategy.”

Added Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India: “As a leading player in India’s OTT industry, we at ZEE5 have helped in expanding the contours of entertainment business over the last 5 years owing to the large appetite of Indians for quality content across languages. We, as a customer focused platform, believe in delivering high quality content for consumers, as well as engage with creators that could propel sector’s growth and address the demands of the culturally diverse and discerning audiences. With innovative storytelling, evolved character arcs, compelling narratives and content that transcends all barriers of languages and geographies we have grown remarkably over last 5 years across SVOD and AVOD. Our investments on content development increased significantly as well, as we strengthened our regional presence making inroads into the smaller pockets of India. Charting the next course for ZEE5, we will focus on producing good-quality stories, enhanced viewing experiences, creative collaborations, and increased choices for our viewers.”