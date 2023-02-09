WT appoints Richa Dholi as VP, Strategy Planning

09 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Wunderman Thompson India has appointed Richa Dholi as Vice President, Strategy Planning. Based in Mumbai, Dholi will be the strategy lead on Wunderman Thompson India’s Unilever brands, lending her extensive experience in the marketing and digital ecosystem to the businesses.

A planner at heart and a writer by passion, Dholi has honed her strategic thinking and critical insights working with leading FMCG and lifestyle brands at Capgemini, Ogilvy, Lowe, McCann and most recently at India’s very own Twitter, Koo.

Commenting on Dholi’s appointment, Anurag Tandon, Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai, said: “In the post pandemic world, consumers engage very differently with brands. We need to constantly recalibrate our thinking and creatively innovate to be ahead of the curve in terms of brand engagement and customer experience. With Richa on board, we get the right blend of understanding business and strategy. We are excited to have her as part of our team and wish her the very best in her new role.”