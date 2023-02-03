Wavemaker India appoints George Kovoor as CCO

03 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Wavemaker India, the agency from GroupM, today announced the appointment of George Kovoor as the Chief Creative Officer (CCO). Kovoor will report to Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker and will be based out of Bengaluru. He joins Wavemaker after his eight year long stint with Ogilvy where he was Digital Lead – Mumbai and South operations.

Speaking about the appointment, Ajay Gupte said: “We are witnessing an exciting phase of transformation in the media industry where traditional methods are challenged at every step. Data, Content and Technology have always been the three key pillars at Wavemaker and we have all experienced the magic when these three ingredients are used in the right proportion. In his previous roles, George has played an instrumental role in integrating mainline and digital creative teams. He enjoys an incredible reputation in the creative industry for his impressive work which has been recognised at local and global platforms. With George coming in as the Chief Creative Officer, I am quite confident about taking our creative offerings a notch higher.”