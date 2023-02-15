Torrent pharma launches TVC to increase Calcium awareness

15 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd unveils a campaign to announce the entry of its brand Shelcal 500 as an over-the-counter (OTC) calcium supplement brand. The new campaign #BeShelcalStrong aims to address lack of dietary calcium amongst people by educating them to pay heed to their exhaustion and listen to their aching bones, especially after they turn 40. By depicting everyday instances, the film further highlights the need to supplement one’s diet with Shelcal 500 daily.

Aman Mehta, Director at Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said: “With Shelcal’s entry into OTC, the brand is poised to become the largest calcium supplement brand in India. Via this campaign launch, we wish to encourage consumers to take calcium supplements regularly to make up for their dietary deficiencies. #BeShelcalStrong is a strong value proposition that intends to not only build on Shelcal’s brand awareness, but also educate people about calcium’s importance to their diet, which in turn can positively affect their quality of life.”