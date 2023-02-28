Think WhyNot gets mandate for Art De Rug

27 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Art De Rug, a provider of handmade luxury rugs, takes a leap from conventional norms and mandates Think WhyNot – a strategic agency, focusing on the metaverse for its marketing duties. The assignment aims to bring the company’s unique and high-quality rugs to new audiences in the virtual and augmented reality space.

Said Rohit Sharma, Director of Art De Rug: “With Metaverse being the latest buzzword, only a few industries have embraced the concept early. However, the luxury and fashion industries are among the foremost adopters of the concept. At Art De Rug, we are always looking to enhance our customer experience. Giving our handmade rugs a Web 3.0 edge, is an initiative to stay ahead of the curve and provide our discerning customers a value addition that can be passed through generations.”

Sangram Surve, Managing Director of Think WhyNot, added: “After working with Meta globally on a lot of their Metaverse-related projects, working with Art De Rug to add a Web 3.0 edge to a niche luxury category is a great opportunity. Luxury marketing is all about storytelling, and adding AR/VR to the mix adds an immersive edge to stories. NFTs will only add more exclusivity to your ownership of a luxury product and will increase the timeless appeal of the design – something that can be passed on as a family heirloom. We are looking forward to an exciting Metaverse-centric campaign.”