The Crayons Network reports campaigns wins

10 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

The Crayons Network has announced multiple account wins in 2023. The agency bagged mandates of National Skill Development Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation, BPTP, and Som Distillers – through a multi-agency pitching process.

Said Kunal Lalani, Founder & Managing Director, Crayons Advertising: “Most of the recent account wins cater to our integrated ad tech proposition and have come against large global agencies following multi-agency pitch process. This, in turn, highlights two key factors differentiating us amidst a sea of competition in the space. First, being a homegrown agency enables us to communicate in a much more relatable manner to consumers across Bharat and India. Second, all the new pitches won are integrated campaigns with a high component of ad tech-driven services – an area in which we have invested and developed expertise in the past three years. We thank our clients for reposing trust in our abilities and will continue to deliver creative, innovative, and high-quality campaigns in the future.”