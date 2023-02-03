Tata Motors rolls out second series of commercials

By Our Staff

Tata Motors launches a five-part film as an extension of the earlier brand positioning campaign. This is the second series of nationwide human-centric commercials. The new content line-up complements the ongoing ‘Desh ke Trucks’ campaign.

The first commercial of this new content series showcases multiple comfort features of Tata Motors truck which enhances driver productivity. The second and third film highlight the benefits of Tata Motors’ own connected telematics platform, Fleet Edge, which is developed for both fleet owner and the driver. With safety being a key attribute of Tata Motors trucks, the fourth and fifth advertisements portray the usage of Collision Mitigation System (CMS) and Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) respectively.

The creative development and campaign execution was done by Black or White Brand Communication.

Commenting on the campaign, Shubhranshu Singh, Vice President, Marketing, Commercial Vehicle Business said: “Tata Motors is pioneer and industry leader in commercial vehicles. Our endeavour is to engage our stakeholders with continuous communications. With customer centricity at the core of our business, we have evolved from showcasing distinct campaigns around the product applications to an advanced storytelling about our mobility solutions that establishes an emotional bond with our audiences. With ‘Desh ke Trucks’ campaign, we are confident that our simple messaging and subtle humour will appeal to our customers.”