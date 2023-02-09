Sony bags broadcast rights for Saudi Pro League 22/23

09 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) India has bagged the exclusive media rights to broadcast the Saudi Pro League 2022-2023. As part of the deal, the broadcaster will get the exclusive rights to televise the league across the Indian subcontinent – India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan & Sri Lanka and non-exclusively in Afghanistan. The partnership will also give SPN the rights to live-stream all the matches on its premium OTT platform, SonyLIV.