ShareChat introduces Learning Hub

24 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

ShareChat, multilingual social media platform, has launched ShareChat Learning Hub, a certification program specially designed for marketers, advertisers and brands. The idea behind launching this free-of-cost, self-paced learning program is to enable brands to leverage ShareChat & Moj’s network of more than 400 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs) to reach an ‘uncharted’ Bharat and young India (Gen Z & millennials) audiences and create high-performing campaigns that drive great results. It also aims to highlight the immense potential of short-form videos to drive campaign messaging in a differentiated manner for young India.

Commenting on the launch of the program, Udit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, ShareChat & Moj said: “As the preferred content destination for Bharat, we understand the pulse of diverse language-first Indian users and young India. ShareChat Learning Hub is a step towards enabling brands, advertisers and marketers to deploy our comprehensive ad formats and content innovations that have been designed keeping in mind the media consumption behaviour of Bharat and Gen-Z audiences on ShareChat and Moj.”