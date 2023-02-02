Seeds of Innocence unveils mega campaign for Infertility Treatment

01 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Seeds of Innocence, North India’s premier IVF and Fertility Treatment provider, has unveiled the Centre of Excellence for Reproductive Genetics ‘BigIVF- SeedसहीTohBirthDefectनहीं. It is comprehensive fertility program launched across 15 IVF & Fertility centres in 8 states of India. With an aim to deliver high-end technology-based infertility treatments through innovative reproductive genetic, foetal medicine and genetic screening services, this program is a blessing for couples aspiring to become parents despite multiple failed IVF cycles, miscarriages, genetic diseases or genetic abnormality in the previous pregnancy.

‘BigIVF- SeedसहीTohBirthDefectनहीं program is the brainchild of the visionary IVF specialist Dr Gauri Agrawal, who is a pioneer in implementing path-breaking research & the use of new technologies/ techniques and the founder of Seeds of Innocence. While treating infertility among patients across the country, Dr Agrawal observed that people do not understand the reason for multiple failed IVF cycles or their miscarriages. It was this observation that led to the dawn of the revolutionary program ‘BigIVF- SeedसहीTohBirthDefectनहीं’, which caters for the missing link in it, i.e., Reproductive Genetics, a big game changer in IVF treatment.

Citing her experience, Dr Gauri Agarwal, Founder & Director, Seeds of Innocence, said: “What really led me to make Reproductive Genetics an integral part of our ART protocol at Seeds of Innocence was when I came across a couple from Jharkhand who finally used their life savings for IVF after 11 years of marriage and successfully conceived in the 2nd attempt, however, their world came shattering when the foetus was diagnosed with Down Syndrome during Ante-natal scans. With science by our side, this should not happen to anyone.”