Sanjeev Kotnala: While travelling, Sync with the Destination Pulse to Enhance your Experience

09 Feb,2023

By Sanjeev Kotnala

Every place has a beat, a pulse of its own, and one can feel it. The pulse and frequency of a destination refer to its unique energy, rhythm, and pace of life. If the traveller is in sync with the frequency, beat, pulse, cultural nuances and dominant flavour of the destination, the immersive experience gets enhanced. One can mostly feel this reflected in tourism communication. However, most just do not put too much empathises to this important part of the communication, not realising that any deviation will lead to wrong impressions and expectations, resulting in irritation and disappointment.

If the destination has a vibrant nightlife, tune in with the late-night energy and participate in local activities. If it is a relaxed, laid-back destination, adopt a more relaxed pace and not try to fit too much activity into their schedule. And hence, the travel objective should also be considered while deciding on the destination.

Mumbai , the financial capital of India, is known for its fast-paced energy, bustling streets, and vibrant nightlife. A city that never sleeps and where even the festivals go deep into the nights. For an immersive experience, the traveller must adopt a fast-paced lifestyle and join in the city’s lively activities. Explore the city’s bustling streets and colourful markets, and try street food. The experience cannot be complete without a late-night stroll on Marine Drive, a cup of coffee to enjoy, a visit to the iconic Gateway of India, and travelling on the local. For the religiously inclined, a visit to Haji Ali and Siddhivinayak temple is a must.

Kerala , on the other hand, has a relaxed pace of life. The travellers need to slow down and take time to appreciate the state’s tranquil backwaters, lush green landscapes, and vibrant spice plantations. Try traditional Keralan dishes and participate in wellness activities like yoga and Ayurvedic massages.

Goa is also relaxed. Here the day has only one purpose, to leisurely move towards the sunset and the evening that comes alive with multiple activities, social interactions, and drinks. Everything moves slowly, and the day coils in the energy to burst with purpose in the evening. In the daytime, tourists go sightseeing, hurrying and covering multiple destinations without soaking in the experience. Dona Paula gets a 30-minute break, and Fort Agueda a 45-minute break. They hop from beach to beach – not in sync with the pulse of the place. An experienced traveller concentrates on a single beach, leisurely lunch, afternoon siesta and night activity.

On one of my visits to Goa, my friend Peter and I decided to take a hired taxi instead of the unionised taxi from the hotel. We had seen a banner ‘Taxi for hire’ at one of the small bungalows near the Hyatt. It was afternoon, and we purposefully walked towards it and knocked on the door. After much knocking, a man in his vest and a lungi opened the door and looked at us. When we told him we needed a taxi for hire, he looked out, looked at the sun, looked back at us and then calmly announced he was not available for hire as there is too much sun. We can come back in the evening. That’s Goa for you.

Jaipur, Rajasthan , rich in heritage, has a differential pulse with its vibrant, colourful markets, stunning palaces, and rich cultural heritage. It is steeped in history and tradition. And it demands a certain respect and time to explore the city’s narrow streets, and iconic Palaces, trying local favourites like dal baati churma and participating in activities like puppet shows and traditional dances.

Take the case of the holy city of Varanasi , Uttar Pradesh. It is known for its religious significance and spiritual energy. The traveller must follow the rituals and the day part plan to experience it. A sunrise boat ride on the river Ganga, a ritualised visit to numerous temples, and tasting rich street food are a must.

Know the pulse and be in sync with it to resonate towards an enhanced and immersive experience. Whatever you do, don’t be in a hurry. In fact, just like one plans a site visit- one must plan the rest time. When you do that, you will be able to connect with the local people and environment on a deeper level, creating memories and experiences that will last a lifetime. Then the travel will no longer be an expense but an investment.

NET NET.

I may not personally agree with the pulse of the destination as demonstrated in the above examples, as almost all try to tell you there is more and more to explore- that’s it. And hence don’t get mislead by the tourism communication at times and find the pulse yourself.

TO GET THE BEST OUT OF YOUR VACATION.

:: Plan the details and check your bookings. Don’t just depend upon the e-mail confirmations. Read the reviews.

:: Read about the destination and plan your schedule with enough time to recover.

Decide what is must for you and what you could leave for later. I prefer to have a linger vacation and cover all of the destination at one go.

:: What works for me is first half sightseeing- rest in afternoon and evening attractions. Find your own rhythm. Give each attraction due importance and time.

:: Hire the guides and listen to the stories.

:: Maybe dump hotels and stay at Home stays. Don’t over drink or over eat.

:: Use local transport. Walk as much as you can.

:: Follow local traditions and rituals. And if your vacation overlaps a festival – just immerse in its experience.

:: At least have one different local dish in each major mail.

:: Try getting off social media. While at a site- experience it with all sense. Do click pictures and videos if you like but the screen should not be the only way for you to experience.

:: Every day in evening catalogue your pictures for future and share if you have to post the destination. As during the vacation it will start a discussion which will eat into your time.

Sanjeev Kotnala’s column appears on Wednesdays. This wasn’t carried yesterday due to oversight (by us). Apologies – Ed