Rahul Dravid promotes Piramal Realty

03 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Piramal Realty unveils its latest corporate campaign, “#Homeisforever,” featuring Rahul Dravid. The company has augmented its campaign by offering a limited-time opportunity for its customers to purchase fully furnished designer residences.

Said Gaurav Sawhney, CEO of Piramal Realty: “We are elated to present this exclusive home loan offer to our valued customers,” “The “Interest Rate Lock” initiative seeks to provide our home buyers with interest rate stability and the most competitive rates in over a decade for the next 18 months. Our objective is to make homeownership more attainable and cost-effective, and this offer is a step in that direction.”