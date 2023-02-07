Porus Khareghat joins Cutting Crew Studios

07 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

 

Porus Khareghat, former head of the Ogilvy Films Division, has joined Cutting Crew Studio as a Business & Creative Consultant.

 

Notes a communique: “He has also had a successful stint directing ad campaigns for brands like Pidilite, Tata Motors, American Express, IPL – Lucknow Super Giants, and Nexus Malls among many others. Khareghat is also an avid photographer & has had the privilege to photograph the GOAT Messi for Tata Motors as the brand ambassador. These pictures went on to cover buildings in humongous displays.”

 

