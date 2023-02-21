Polycab India is official ICC partner thanks to Madison Media & PMG

20 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Leading electrical goods company Polycab India has become the official partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Madison Media and Professional Management Group (PMG) consulted Polycab on this deal.

ICC and Polycab’s association begins immediately and will cover all major ICC men’s and women’s events until 2023. This includes the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2023, which will take place in South Africa; the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, which will be held in India; and the ICC World Test Championship 2023, which will be held in England.

On this announcement, Nilesh Malani, President and Chief Marketing Officer, Polycab India, said: “It is a matter of great pride for Polycab, a reputed home-grown brand with presence in 60+ countries, partner with the International Cricket Council. The game is a passion for millions of fans worldwide and being driven by the same philosophy, we at Polycab understand the importance of connecting with our customers through their passion. We are happy to collaborate with Madison Media and PMG and leverage their unique strengths to deliver outstanding results for Polycab”.

Added Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World on this association: “As Polycab embarks on a journey to build a Mega Brand in India, it has taken the right step of building a deeper association with Cricket. Ground sponsorship of ICC events create a certain aura for the Brand. And this year the ICC Men’s World Cup will also be held in India, which will increase the interest of Indians in the tournament. I have no doubt that Polycab will gain deeply by becoming the Official Partner of ICC.”