Pfizer India launches brand film to honour cancer survivors

09 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Pfizer India launched its new brand film about cancer fighters conveying the message of ‘Keep Fighting, Keep Winning’ to celebrate and honour the undying spirit of these survivors. The campaign film has been conceptualized by Pfizer India and executed by Liqvd Asia Marathon Films.

The campaign launched with a motivational film that depicts the journey of some real-life Indian athletes such as Mayura Shivalker – Ironman Finisher, Anand Arnold – Mr. Olympia 2018, Shivani Charak – sport climber, and Samuel Chettiar – Marathoner, who have excelled in their field despite numerous challenges including that of cancer.

Aditi Advani Mehta, Director Oncology Business, Pfizer India said: “We believe in breakthroughs—these breakthroughs may be scientific, operational, or even personal! Through this campaign, we celebrate the tales of such breakthroughs and excellence demonstrated by real-life cancer survivors reminding us of the undying spirit with which these cancer survivors live—Keep Fighting, Keep Winning.”