Ogilvy ties up with Kila Raipur Rural Olympics

06 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Ogilvy India has rolled out a host of activities at the 83rd edition of Kila Raipur Rural Olympics for its client brands such as Omnigel, Limca Sportz, Fevicol and Kotex. This is part of Ogilvy’s rural focussed work rooted in culture.

With more reach and growth being the single-minded agenda for all marketers, a recent study conducted by the NCAER, rural India, highlights the opportunity of targeting 720 million consumers across 627,000 villages.

Initiated in 1933, the Kila Raipur Rural Olympics is annually held in the winters around early February. The event takes place at the Grewal Sports Stadium in Kila Raipur village.

The organising team was looking for meaningful partnerships with brands that could work with their teams to enrich as well as create a delightful experience of the games. Ogilvy’s branded content & activation wing set up a small core unit at Kila Raipur in September 2022 to work with the local team and identify areas where brands could play a role.